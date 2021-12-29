e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Scott Milsten Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Milsten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34.

NYSE:ELF opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.24 and a beta of 2.01. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

