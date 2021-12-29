Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $186.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXP. Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $166.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,091. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $98.98 and a 12 month high of $167.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after acquiring an additional 873,251 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after acquiring an additional 554,737 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after acquiring an additional 223,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

