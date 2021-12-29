EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Sets New 12-Month High at $221.03

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $221.03 and last traded at $220.93, with a volume of 5954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.30.

EGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.07.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,051,000 after buying an additional 101,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,643,000 after acquiring an additional 53,835 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,992,000 after acquiring an additional 104,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

