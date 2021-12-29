Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.25. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 117,832 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth $83,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 67.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

