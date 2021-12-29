Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Insider Buys $101,100.00 in Stock

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) insider Keith Quinton bought 15,000 shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EVF opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,449,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 314,806 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,994,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,869 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.