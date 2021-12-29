Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Insider Buys $101,100.00 in Stock

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) insider Keith Quinton bought 15,000 shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
EVF opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $7.25.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
