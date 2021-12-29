eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,235 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 13,510 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in eBay were worth $15,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at $358,783,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at $303,481,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,165 shares of company stock worth $6,202,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.