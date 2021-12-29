eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,375 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 34,912 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,131 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.