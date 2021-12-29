Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Edesa Biotech stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. Edesa Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edesa Biotech by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Edesa Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Edesa Biotech by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.