Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.73

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.73 and last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 38780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

EDIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

