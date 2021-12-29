Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $130.90

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.90 and last traded at $129.35, with a volume of 1298078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.58.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

The stock has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.96.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $1,220,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,431 shares of company stock valued at $20,902,144 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

