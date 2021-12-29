Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS:EFGSY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.77. 428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

