Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives $15.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth $236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 9.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,995,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 307,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGO traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. 922,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,980. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

