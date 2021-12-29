Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.37

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.37 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 1,237 ($16.63), with a volume of 43628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,205 ($16.20).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.09) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($18.15) to GBX 1,450 ($19.49) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,383 ($18.59) to GBX 1,477 ($19.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($11.96) to GBX 1,230 ($16.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.61) to GBX 1,400 ($18.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,346.50 ($18.10).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,186.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,098.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

Electrocomponents Company Profile (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.