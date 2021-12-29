Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.04 million, a PE ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electromed will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Electromed by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 58,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Electromed by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Electromed by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Electromed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 105,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

