Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,750 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for about 1.5% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,015,674,000 after acquiring an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $604,911,000 after buying an additional 600,788 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,945,886 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $423,707,000 after buying an additional 177,737 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.20.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $133.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,514 shares of company stock worth $3,739,237. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

