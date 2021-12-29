Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives $15.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELEEF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

ELEEF stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

