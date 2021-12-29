EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,057 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $53,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,815,000 after purchasing an additional 117,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after purchasing an additional 217,107 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

EME opened at $127.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.36 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.20.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

