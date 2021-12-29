EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (CVE:EHT) fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 107,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 119,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22.

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Company Profile (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems in Canada. The company provides modular building/home systems with integrated hybrid alternative energy systems. It offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels, ultra-light solar panels, controlled environment growing pods, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

