Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.98

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $4.10. Energy Focus shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 421,193 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $21.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 117.70% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Focus by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 48,621 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 51,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 5.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.