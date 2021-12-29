Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.26 Million

Brokerages expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to announce $41.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.88 million to $42.63 million. Enthusiast Gaming reported sales of $32.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year sales of $128.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.71 million to $130.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $163.65 million, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $167.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 30.00%.

EGLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 12.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGLX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 424,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,719. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

