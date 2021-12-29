Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Sells $377,421.50 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:NVST opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,501,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Envista by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,566,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,164,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 28,597 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

