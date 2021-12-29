Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Raised by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 17.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 41.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist increased their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.68.

Shares of EFX opened at $294.01 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.87 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.60 and its 200-day moving average is $265.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

