Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 1.9% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $33,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 78,505.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 300.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $835.26. 394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,927. The firm has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.42, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $808.06 and a 200 day moving average of $815.03. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.12.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

