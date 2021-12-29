Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $87,885.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $37,531.45 and approximately $87,885.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00043400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007120 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.