ETNA Network Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ETNA Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $163,134.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

