European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock Price Up 3.5%

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) shares rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.39 and last traded at $30.39. Approximately 3,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 302,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EWCZ. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Analysts anticipate that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000.

European Wax Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

