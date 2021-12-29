EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,170 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 2.14% of EverQuote worth $11,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after purchasing an additional 215,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EverQuote by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EverQuote by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in EverQuote by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 90,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EVER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

In other EverQuote news, EVP Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $29,048.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George R. Neble purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 317,959 shares of company stock worth $4,494,634 and sold 6,193 shares worth $110,254. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $443.46 million, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

