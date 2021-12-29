Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,123 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.46, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

