Exchange Income Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

EIF opened at C$42.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$35.12 and a 12-month high of C$47.77.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exchange Income news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$4,988,267.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Friday, December 17th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price objective on Exchange Income and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.70.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

