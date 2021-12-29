Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 11,453 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,998 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in eBay by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in eBay by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,165 shares of company stock worth $6,202,131. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.