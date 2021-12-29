Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,228 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up 0.7% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $782.20.

CHTR opened at $658.80 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $585.45 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $672.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $719.48.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.