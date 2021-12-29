Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,682 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.2% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $26,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Tesla by 41.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Tesla by 7.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Tesla by 5.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $806.50.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,094.81 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,057.22 and a 200 day moving average of $833.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 352.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,288,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,521,879. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

