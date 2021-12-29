Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.59 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,076 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.00. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.72.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

