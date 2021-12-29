Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Experian stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09. Experian has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $49.74.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

