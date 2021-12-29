Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0313 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of EXETF opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Extendicare has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXETF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Operations. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

