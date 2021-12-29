Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Position Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Fastly worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 273.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastly alerts:

FSLY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $576,903.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 9,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $463,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,899 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.31. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.