Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 on January 18th

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend payment by 6.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 192.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $135.14 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $81.85 and a 52 week high of $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

