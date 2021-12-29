Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

NYSE FRT traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $136.05. 9,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,060. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day moving average of $122.19. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $81.85 and a twelve month high of $135.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

