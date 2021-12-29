FedEx (FDX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FedEx (NYSE: FDX) recently:

12/23/2021 – FedEx was given a new $312.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/20/2021 – FedEx was given a new $336.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/17/2021 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $330.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – FedEx was given a new $312.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $283.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $283.00 to $288.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $275.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $299.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – FedEx was given a new $343.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $256.44 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,560 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $104,881,000 after buying an additional 108,382 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

