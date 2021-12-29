Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Stock Holdings Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

FHLC opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.61. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.97.

