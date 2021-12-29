Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 827 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in 3M by 9.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $777,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 29.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 406,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,754,000 after buying an additional 93,616 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 21.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $177.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

