Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4,575.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.