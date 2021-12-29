Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after purchasing an additional 981,275 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,306,000 after acquiring an additional 172,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.69. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

