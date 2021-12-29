Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 6,302 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

DFAS opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $64.34.

