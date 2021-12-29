Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock opened at $206.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.01 and a 200-day moving average of $205.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.11 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.30.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.