Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,751 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average of $86.02. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.47 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

