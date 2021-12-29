Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 4,459 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

WMT opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.23 and its 200 day moving average is $143.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

