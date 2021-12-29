Financial Analysis: Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) & Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI)

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) and Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Grove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -38.12% -125.36% -20.62% Grove N/A N/A N/A

1.0% of Grove shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ascend Wellness and Grove, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Grove’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $143.73 million 7.59 -$25.44 million N/A N/A Grove $24.09 million 2.42 $2.98 million N/A N/A

Grove has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascend Wellness.

Summary

Grove beats Ascend Wellness on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About Grove

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

