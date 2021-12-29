Financial Review: Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) & BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Wireless and BlackSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless -17.31% -17.47% -10.10% BlackSky Technology N/A -721.47% -18.84%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sierra Wireless and BlackSky Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Wireless 3 4 5 0 2.17 BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus price target of $19.79, suggesting a potential upside of 17.04%. Given Sierra Wireless’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sierra Wireless is more favorable than BlackSky Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Wireless has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sierra Wireless and BlackSky Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless $448.59 million 1.40 -$49.34 million ($2.07) -8.17 BlackSky Technology N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A

BlackSky Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sierra Wireless.

Summary

Sierra Wireless beats BlackSky Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc. engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets. The Internet-of-Things Solutions segment involves in digital transformation of enterprises through IoT cloud and connectivity services. The company was founded on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Holdings Inc. is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc., formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

