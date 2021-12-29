First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.06.

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $192.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $645,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $6,680,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

